Osei Kofi is a retired Ghanaian footballer.He was born on 3 June 1940. He played for Asante Kotoko S.C. and the Ghana national football team.He was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunis,Tunisia leading to Ghana winning the tournament for a second time. He was the third highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations.Osei Kofi was called the 'wizard dribbler' because of his ball dribbling skills.

Osei Kofi apparently turned down a financial incentive to play in Europe at his prime in 1969. He later became a priest. He has also worked as the National Coordinator for National Games. Honors · Africa Cup of Nations winner: 1965 · Ghanaian Premier League winner: 1964, 1965, 1967

www.wikipedia.com