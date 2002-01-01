Kofi Nti (originally Theophilus Kofi Nti) was born January 24 1980 in Aburi (Eastern Ghana). Kofi is one of three boys.

Kofi Nti began working in the music business after attending the Secondary Cycle Institution when he collaborated with musical star Okyeame Kojo Kum.

Kofi Nti released his first solo album in 2002 entitled Wake Up to a moderately warm reception. His second album however did much better and featured collaborations from other popular Ghana musicians including KK Fosu, and Ofori Amponsah.

In his downtime Kofi enjoys reading and table tennis. Notabely Kofi would like to work to help spread Ghana music internationally, and hopes that eventually the international music industry will take notice of Ghanan talent.

www.ghanaweb.com