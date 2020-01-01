Kofi Koranteng was born on September 9, 1966 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. His proud parents Elizabeth Nyanteh and Reynolds Otchere-Koranteng were dedicated civil servants.

His Mother was an Administrative Assistant at Osu Castle. His Father was a Police Officer. Kofi was welcomed into the family by three older sisters, Otcherewa, Abayare and Ohenewa.

Kofi was raised in a family that was proud of Ghana by parents who had great hopes for the future prosperity of the country and their children. His parents were both raised in the Eastern Region in the town of Akropong Akuapim, where hard work and tradition was prized by its people. Most of the towns people of Akropong Akuapim worked long hours harvesting snails and producing palm oil.

The town of Akropong Akuapim, home to the Adowa dance and the Odwira festival, instilled in Kofi’s parents a love and respect for the history of their nation. Elizabeth and Reynolds came of age in a time of great change during the independence of Ghana. A time that offered a new promise of freedom, opportunity, prosperity and personal happiness for all Ghanaians.

They were ambitious with a drive to excel pursuing the opportunities of education that would allow them to seek out careers and move to Accra. They believed in the promise of an independent Ghana.

Kofi Koranteng is a high energy person who chases excellence in every endeavor. He believes in the power of people. In everything he undertakes he seeks to teach, motivate and encourage people to achieve success.

Kofi Koranteng is running as an Independent candidate for President in 2020 because he fears for the future of our Nation. He believes that it is time to take back our country from the entrenched corrupt politicians.

He is not a career politician. He is an entrepreneur who understands how sound business decisions and capital infusions lead to successful ventures. Dismayed by the powers that have taken over the government of Ghana for personal gain, Kofi has spoken out and fought them to do the right thing for the people of Ghana.

The wait is over, the future is now. Understanding that the country cannot change under the current two-party structure, Kofi Koranteng is casting aside his personal endeavors to run for President of Ghana as an independent representative of the people in Election 2020 guided by the Platform of Agenda 2020. A plan dedicated to a new direction for Ghana. It is dedicated to investing in the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the people of Ghana.

Kofi Koranteng is a Husband, Father, Advocate, Entrepreneur, Visionary and now independent candidate for President in Election 2020 with a plan for the future of our Country that includes all Ghanaians equally.

Children are the great blessing that springs from the commitment of love between husband and wife. Together with his wife, Kofi enjoys the blessings of their two children who remind them that their obligation to grow and prosper are the humble duty of loving parents.

As a Father supported by the love of his wife, a husband learns to be a teacher, an inspiration, a counselor, a guide, and also a laborer ready to dig in the garden, make home repairs, even cook pancakes to allow the children to grow and prosper.

Finding a soulmate in the love of a wife is one of life’s greatest blessings. Kofi has enjoyed the love and bond of a wife that provides hope in times of doubt, strength in times of adversity, perspective during moments of surrender and support in dreams of the future. The fountain of love that springs from the soul of his wife washes over the trials and tribulations of parenthood, offering a comforting refuge for the Family.

Determined to make a difference and work towards fulfilling a dream of a thriving Ghana that fulfills the tenants of the founding of Ghana, Kofi has stood on the battle lines to fight the negligent oppressive ruling parties, the NDC and NPP of Ghana.

As the CEO of Progressive Alliance Movement, Mr. Koranteng and his team fought the Electoral Commission to implement voting rights for Ghanaians Living Abroad (GLAs). They challenged their failure to implement the Representation of the Peoples Amendment Act (ROPAA) by charging them in the Accra High Court with failure to act with due diligence on behalf of Ghana’s citizens.

He is a dedicated fighter for human rights, fighting complex housing issues that affected Ghanaians living in the US. His commitment to the current Presidential campaign is a culmination of his steadfast beliefs that Ghana is a Nation destined for greatness held hostage by corruption, bribery, and the quest for limitless power at the expense of the people by the current ruling class and their special interest parties the NDC and NPP.

Determined and inspired by the principals of self-directed destiny, Kofi set out on the path of entrepreneurship. He successfully built a network of like-minded groups who understood the power of shared resources and working towards a common goal. He has been a part of as well as a director of investment projects that include transportation, media and real estate which provided viable job and growth opportunities.

