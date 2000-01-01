Guy Warren was one of the first "New Percussionists" that I have come across in my research. Information on him is difficult to find, especially recordings that he made. I've put what I found on him here in this web site in honor of his innovations.
Born in Ghana in West Africa, Guy Warren, who is also known as Kofi Ghanaba, was a jazz drumset player and palyer of traditional Ghanaian percussion. He also played piano, flute, would sing, and was trained in Western style composition. He was fluent in wiritn and arranging jazz compositions as he composed most of the pieces on his recordings.
He died on December 22 ,2002.
He first came to prominence with the great highlife musician of Ghana, E. T. Mensah. Warren played drumset in 1937 in the Accra Rhythmic Orchestra and then played drumset and sang with E. T. Mensah and His Tempos Band in 1947 (and also Kenny Graham's Afro-Cubists in UK 1948). The Mensah band did not make its first recordings until 1952 after Warren had left.
Warren was a big fan of American jazz and eventually made his way to England and finally the USA in 1955. He worked in Chicago and New York having befriended Charlie Parker, Max Roach, and Thelonius Monk among others.
Warren was uncompromising in the kind of music he wished to play. His idea was to combine his traditional Ghanaian percussion and rhythms with the jazz aesthetic. He incorporated the African talking drum in jazz ensembles and played both the drumset and traditional hand drums in unusual ways.
He was the first African to come to the US and record in jazz, and wrote a book about his life in 1962. The work of Guy Warren pre-dates the work of Babatunde Olatunji. Warren's Afro-Jazz recordings include:
USA Released:
Hugh Masekela
Colonial Man LP 1976 Casablanca BLP-7023.
VIDEO:
Sankofa. Diected by Haile Gerima. 1993, Mypheduh Films, Inc.
-May also be on the soundtrack CD for this film:
Various Artists - Sankofa CD 1993 (Label unknown).
An interesting aspect of Warren's musicial innovation is the use of the traditional drums of Ghana called frontonfrom. Warren (or Kofi Ghanaba as he goes by now) lays two of these large drums on their sides and attahces foot pedals. he plays them with his feet while playing a set of 4-5 arranged around him with sticks. He was also known to arrange jam sessions with traditional Yoruba drummers from Nigeria in which such African-jazz inspired improvisation was a highlight. In the Sankofa film, there is a brief scene of Guy Warren/Kofi Ghanaba playing such a set.
