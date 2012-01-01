Kofi Asamoah-Siaw was born on 2nd June 1978 in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

He attended the St. Anthony Primary School in Akyem Oda, Awisa Presby JSS at Akyem Awisa and Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

He started work as a teacher with Pentecost Secondary School in Koforidua and the Capital Group in Accra before joining GN Bank before its operations were temporarily suspended.

He was also the first National Secretary of the PPP and also serves as the Policy Director.

Kofi Asamoah-Siaw contested in the 2012 Parliamentary elections on the ticket of the PPP for the Akyem Oda Constituency and currently the vice-presidential candidate for Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

He is a Methodist and married to Belinda Gifty Adjei with three children.

