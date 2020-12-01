Kofi Asamoah also known as Kofas is a Ghanaian award-winning film director, writer, and film producer.He is the CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media , a Film, Television and Advertising Production Company.
Kofi was born in Assin Anyinabrem in Ghana's Central region but grew up mostly in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana where he had his basic and primary education at the Young Christian Preparatory School. He had his secondary education at Mfantsipim School, where he was a member of the school's national debating team. Kofi Asamoah started his tertiary education at the University of Ghana, Legon. As his career in Filmmaking got started, he proceeded to the National Film and Television Institute, NAFTI, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Film and Television Production with a major in Film Directing. Asamoah then joined Ghana Institute of Journalism where he attained a master's degree in Public Relations. He later moved to the US where he studied Filmmaking at the New York Film Academy.
Kofi started out professionally as a news reporter with Skyy Power FM/TV, where he became the voice of their reality show.He ventured into film making in Kumasi 2009.He scripted and produced his first content in 2012 titled "Boys Kasa" (comic series) featuring Kalybos eventually shot him into the Ghanaian movie industry.
Asamoah has produced and directed several Ghanaian films such as Area Boys (2011), Kalybos in China (2015), John and John (2017), Amakye and Dede, a 2016 film that featured Majid Michel, John Dumelo and Salma Mumin and won Best Movie of the Year Award (Ghana) at City People Entertainment Awards 2016.
He won Best Movie Director at the 2016 City People Entertainment Awards.
FILMOGRAPHY
Year Film Role
2008 Brain Sex (Short) Director, producer
2008 Opambour Writer, producer, director
2010 Danger Producer, director
2010 Nyame Ay3 Me Bone Writer, producer, director
2010 Oh! Uncle Atta Writer, producer, director,
2011 Area Boys Director, producer
2015 Kalybos in China Director, producer, writer
2016 Amakye and Dede (Comic)[ Producer, director
2017 John and John Producer, Director
2019 Away Bus Producer, director, writer
TV Series
Eye Red
Noko Fio
Pa2Pa
Papa Kumasi
Bombo Clinic
Cow and Chicken
Guy Guy (director)
Year Award ceremony Prize Result
2016 City People Entertainment Awards Best Movie Director of the Year (Ghana) Won
2016 Ghana Movie Awards Best Director for Amakye and Dede Nominated
2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Best Director (FILM) Won
www.wikipedia.com