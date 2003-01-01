In August 2003, Koby MAxwell performed on stage with Kojo Antwi at the famous Warner Theatre, Washington DC. He was also part of Gospelfest US tour in 2004. Fighting for African music and representing the nations, Maxwell K. Okwensy is definitely making a mark in the music industry. Soon-to-be known on national and international scale, this gifted bass player, singer, lyricist and composer brings a unique music mix blended with a taste of Europe, a twist of America and a squeeze of Africa that's all stirred up to create a colourful and powerful sound of Fusion.

The oldest of six children, this native-born Ghanaian is no foreigner to the United States. Since arriving in America ten years ago, Koby's God-given musical gifts and abilities have ushered him into prominent places such as the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital and the Radio City Music Hall in the Big Apple, New York City.

Additionally he has shared the stage with the prestigious artists like Nancy Wilson, Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick. In august, 2006he performed at Reggae on the river and shared the stage with Reggae superstar. Sean Paul, Barrington Levy, Sanchez, Ziggy and Stephen Marley Bunny Wailer and Farther of Afrikan music Salif Keita and many more.

Recently, he also gains additional recognition as a key performer in Detroit's 21st African World Festival. Yet, the beauty of Koby's determination to remain true as well as his country as an artist is noteworthy and commendable. Other countries have kept the authenticity of their music.

He says that his goal is to continue to maintain the authenticity of African music, while incorporating the sounds of others. His distinguished sound of Fusion has enabled him to diversify his performances from charity groups in America, to churches in Europe, Jazz festivals in the Bahamas and Ghanaian stages for celebrities. His international credentials boast performances with Kojo Antwi, Hugh Masekela, Amayke Dede, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah and Toby Foyeh. Most notably is Koby's membership with the famous, Sakra Band of Megastar, which took Ghana's music to a new height.

Koby's versatility as an artist is vividly displayed on his first Gospel CD entitled: Praise the Lord and second album Pepele fame, flying with the Lord. Currently, working on the completion of AP, Hip-life ,hi-life Coupe de` kala album named Step to the Top project.

His Step to The Top project is packed with a music cd, music video, interviews, and behind the scene segment of making the video and an exclusive photos slide show.

Some of the song tiles on the CD are Abeeba, Befo me plane, I'm aware, Awuraba and more.The music videos which were directed by Bill Cosbyâ€™s Sister, Ms Cosby were shot at the Zanzibar on the waterfront of downtown Washington DC, Washington Dulles airport and Potomac- Maryland.