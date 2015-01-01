KiDi was born Dennis Nana Dwamena on 18 August 1993 in Accra,Ghana to Gerald and Beatrice Thompson and has two siblings,Phillip and Elliot.He attended St. Anthony’s School in Accra and proceeded to Accra Academy for his Senior High School education.He then went on to the University of Ghana Legon, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in Economics and Information Studies. While studying in the university,KiDi performed at various platforms ‘Morning Cafe ‘ platforms,where underground artists are given the chance to display and showcase their talents.He also took delight in recording covers of popular songs.

KiDi joined the MTN Hitmaker competition in 2015 and won.He got signed to Lynx Entertainment as well,wrote and produced his song‘ Say You Love Me ‘ winning the hearts of Ghanaians.Since 2017,he has become one of the fastest growing artists especially after releasing ‘Odo’ in July 2017 and the remix with Mayorkun and Davido,popular Nigerian Artists in December 2017.

In April 2018 he released‘ Adiepena ‘.Being a songwriter,he has written for Ghanaian musicians like Adina and MzVee and collaborated with Kwesi Arthur,Mgnom,Tic -Tac and Kojo Cue.

KiDi received 6 nominations at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Including ‘Best New Artiste’, ‘Afropop Song of the Year’and ‘Male Vocalist of the Year’ and went on to win the award for‘Highlife Song of the Year’ at the award in April 2018.

www.ghanaweb.com