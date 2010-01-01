Ghana Famous People

Kennedy Osei Nyarko born April 2, 1979, is a Ghanaian politician. He was elected member of parliament in 2016 representing Akim Swedru. In November 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the Republic of Ghana.

Kennedy attended the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Marketing in 2010. After his first degree, he attended Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK where he graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing in 2011.

In 2012, he finished a postgraduate degree in marketing from the University of Ghana.

Kennedy was a technical sales manager at a Ghanaian mining company for three years. In 2013, he ran for Member of Parliament Ghana and won with a total of 7143 votes. He was elected into office that same year. In 2017, due to the resignation of former Deputy Agriculture Minister William Quaitoo, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture by Nana Akufo-Addo.

