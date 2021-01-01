Kennedy Agyapong is a politician and business tycoon .He was born on June 16, 1960, to Francis Ohene Kofi Agyapong one of three prominent Ghanaian judges who was abducted and murdered during the early years of Ghana's Provisional National Defence Council.(PNDC),and Mrs Mary Nsiah at Assin Dompim in the Central Region of Ghana.

He attended the Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and obtained a BSc Degree in Civil Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.Kennedy Agyapong for a long period of time hosted sports Programmes on Ghana's State Television Station owned by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. Agyapong worked for a long time with the Ghana Highway Authority. He also owns a civil engineering firm, Constro Consult Limited.

Kennedy Agyapong is married to Lawrencia Agyapong and has three children. He is the representative of the people of Assin Central constituency as their Member of Parliament.The wealthy, outspoken, ''no-nonsense'' politician owns a number of companies which includes; Oman F.M, Ash F.M, Net 2 TV, Super Care Company Limited (Air Conditioners Dealer), Mina D’oro Ventures, M/S Imperial World Business Limited, Gold Coin Communication. Despite being known as a businessman, Kennedy ‘s business transactions has been widely questioned by most people in Ghana including his peers.

On a number of accounts he has been accused of being a drug lord, however with no concrete evidence against him, all the charges are nothing more than rumors.There is more to this including his high-end vehicles and numerous investments he has.

He brought the city to a standstill with a single purchase, a bed. Kennedy Agyapong notes that bed in his bedroom cost him $80,000; a whopping 3.12 Billion old Ghana Cedis.Amidst these spending, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong net worth is not well known since the MP has never come out clear even when confronted with these questions. However, judging by the spending and businesses the MP owns, it’s without a doubt that Kennedy Agyapong is among the top 10 richest people in Ghana.

