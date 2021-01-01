Kafui Danku is a Ghanaian actress and movie producer, mostly known for her role in movies such as Any Other Monday, Alvina: Thunder and Lightning, I Do, and 4Play.She is also the author of the book Silence Is Not Golden

Danku attended Ola Girls School in the Volta Region of Ghana, and continued her education at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana. She is married to a Canadian man who is reported to be almost twice as old as she.The couple have a child named Baby Lorde.

