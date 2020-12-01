K.K Fosu is one of the most talented young musicians in the country at the moment. His style of singing is simply amazing and unique. Born Kaakyire Kwame Fosu on February 14, 1981 to Samuel Kwamena and Akua Addotei, K.K has a strong passion for music. He was a member of his junior school choir as well as in the Drama group.

He first came to accra in search of greener pastures and took up barbering for a living. He got the opportunity to join the Soundz Unlimited Jazz Band and he used the band to launch himself as a consummate performer. He began featuring on the works of established artistes such as Papa Shot, Mr. Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone and many others which were a good start for him. His Manager Charles Lawson introduced him to Mr. Richard Holbrock of Lowdown Records who in turn produced his debut, 'Adwen'.

He teamed up with Batman and Kokovelli on the Ghana Music Award winning song, Adwen' (Suu dwe suu dwe). The also had other songs like Yaapiisi, Lyno, Twa Wa Ni, Sori among others. His songs bear a resemblance to highlife giants like Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba and Daasebre Gyamenah. K.K. looks up to these experienced highlife musicians for inspiration.

He can switch and manipulate his vocal chords to sound like an R&B artist in one song while he appears like a highlife artist in the next. He is a pleasure to listen to or watch on stage. He has featured on many songs and possibly made them hits and has had many hits of his one. These include the ubiquitous 'Anadwo ye de' and 'Oga'. He has 3 albums to his credit and he has featured on more than 30 songs. His 2007 album, '6 O'clock' earned him several GMA nominations