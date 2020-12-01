Appointed Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana on June 20 2003

Mr Justice Acquah was born in Sekondi on March 6, 1942 and attended Adisadel College, Cape Coast, from 1957 to 1963 for both his West African Examination Council Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificates.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon in 1964 to 1967 and obtained a B.A (Hons) Philosophy. Between 1968 and 1970 he studied and obtained LL.B. Hons in Law from the same University.

From 1970 to 1972, Justice Acquah entered the Ghana Law School where he obtained his Professional Certificate in Law and was called to the Bar in 1972.

His employment record included private Legal Practice from 1972 to 1989; High Court Judge from 1989 to 1994; Appeal Court Judge from 1994 to 1995 and Supreme Court Judge from 1995 to date.

Justice Acquah is at present the Chairman, Budget Committee of the Judicial Service; Chairman, Judicial Service Reform and Automation Committee and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education of the Judicial Service of Ghana.

Other positions he holds include Chairman, Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council; Chairman, Funeral Committee of the Judicial Service; Chairman, Tender Board of the Judicial Service and Member of the Judicial Council of Ghana.

Mr Justice Acquah is also the Chairman, National Multi-Sectoral Committee on the Protection of the Rights of the Child; Member, Rules of Court Committee; Member, Appointments Committee of the Judicial Council and Member, Africa Regional Council of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPFAR).

He is also a Member of the Governing Council of the Ghana Legal Literacy and Resource Foundation; Patron, Commonwealth Legal Education Association, London; Honorary Legal Adviser of the International Planned Parenthood Federation; Editorial Advisor, Banking and Financial Law Journal of Ghana and External Examiner (Law of Evidence) Ghana Law School.

Justice Acquah has attended many seminars, conferences and workshops and has presented papers at a number of them. He is married with six children.

www.ghanaweb.com