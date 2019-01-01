Joycelyn Tetteh born January 10 1988 in Tsyome-Sabadu,Volta Region is a Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress party for the North Dayi Constituency.She is one of the 36 female parliamentarians of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana.

Jocelyn is also currently the ambassador for human trafficking in Ghana.She was honored in August 2019 by the Chiefs and people of the North Dayi Constituency. And conferred on her the title; Mama Edzeame.Joycelyn Tetteh obtained a BE.d and an L.L.B from the University of Cape Coast.

www.ghanaweb.com