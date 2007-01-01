Joyce Blessing is a multiple award winning African gospel musician. Joyce Blessing was born to Mr Christopher Kwabena Twene and Mrs Gladys Yaa Kyewaa on 15th May at Accra,Ghana.

Joyce is the fourth child of her parents.She grew up with other siblings who were all raised by their mother in Kumasi,the Ashanti Region of Ghana where she had her primary school and Junior High School education and later moved to stay with her father in Nigeria for few years.Joyce is married to her manager, Dave Joy, and they have two sons.She has 3 boys.

Joyce Blessing had always had an endearment for music and hence started singing in the church at an early age of 14 and also made sure she never missed musical concerts held at her vicinity when she was young even when her mother tried to prevent her from attending these functions.

Blessing has arguably disabused the stigmatized notion that gospel musicians are inactive on stage. She sharpened her live performance artistry when she was part of the “See Them Band” group in Kumasi.She was the youngest among them. She played for five years in addition to being a backing vocalist for the likes of Evangelist Diana Asamoah,Jewel Ackah,Mary Ghansah,Ernest Opoku Jnr, Aseibu Amanfi and other musicians in Ghana.

She recorded first album, dubbed "Obi Ntu Nyame Fo", which translates to English as "Nobody Advises God", in 2007.

Blessing shot to fame in the year 2013 after she unleashed her song "Monko Moakyi", a single from her Heavy Price album.The album included other hits, such as Kantamanto Nyame, Blessed Be The Lord,and Nyame Aguamma.This was under the management of Media Excel Productions in collaboration with DaveJoy Productions.Blessing won six awards at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards, organized by Adom FM. p>Joyce who had six awards to her credit progressively worked hard and again won five meritorious awards in the 2014 Gospel Music Awards.She bagged herself nominations in seven categories and won five including; The Best Vocalist,Popular video,Artist of the year,song of the year and Album of the year.

She also made her first entry into the ultimate Ghana Music Awards in 2014 where she grabbed nominations for Gospel Song of the Year, Best Female Vocal Performance, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year categories, with her “Heavy Price” album which she won the Best Gospel Album of the year with Heavy Price.

In 2014 she release two worship albums namely; Holy Ghost Worship Volumes 1 and 2 under the management of Media Excel and DaveJoy Productions.

In 2015, her management Media Excel Productions handed her over to her husband Dave Joy where she was managed under Dave Joy Productions and released her 5th Studio album “Agyebum” in April 2017 which earned her several nominations in the 2017 National Gospel Awards where she won the Best Praise Song of the Year Award and again won an award at the 2017 4syte Music Video Awards for the Best Gospel Music Video of the Year with her visuals shot for the “Lord’s Prayer single”.

In 2018,Blessing took the lead among other gospel musicians in Ghana with copping nominations in all awards organized in Ghana.She recently won the Gospel artiste of the year at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA ,Ghana Music Awards South Africa Gospel Artiste of the Year and grabbed three awards at the recent BAMA Awards in Ghana,making a sum of 22 awards copped in just five years in ministry,an achievement no Ghanaian gospel musician has been able to attain so far. She again grabbed nominations for Gospel Song of the year and Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, three Music Awards and more.

In 2019, Blessing has nominations for Hippo Music Awards based in Uganda and six nominations at MAWA 2019 in Nigeria and won an award with her latest Repent single at Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards In Kenya. She currently has 24 awards and six albums to her credit.

As part of her gospel ministry,she has set up a charity foundation which donates to the deaf and blind,accident victims,and mentally challenged people in Ghanaian society.

Major Singles Monko Mo Akyi Mensei Da Heavy Price I Swerve You

Year Title 2007 Obi Ntu Nyame 2012 Promise and Fail 2014 Heavy Price 2017 Agyebum

Awards and nominations

Year Event Prize Recipient / Nominated work Result Ref

2018 Ghana Music Awards UK Gospel Song of the Year Boot 4 Boot Nominated Gospel Artiste of the Year Herself Nominated 3Music Awards Gospel Act of the Year Nominated Female Act of the Year Nominated 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Gospel Song of the Year Nyame Egwamaa Nominated Best Female Vocal Performance Herself Nominated Gospel Artiste of the Year Nominated Album of the Year Heavy Price Won Best Collaboration of the Year Herself ft. Jewel Ackah Nominated 2013 Ghana Gospel Industry Awards Album of the Year Heavy Price Nominated Song of the Year Monko Mo Akyi Nominated Artiste of the Year Herself Nominated Popular Video of the Year Monko Mo Akyi Nominated Collaboration of the Year Herself ft. Jewel Ackah Nominated Female Vocalist of the Year Herself Nominated Discography

