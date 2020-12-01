Born on October 14,1954, Mr.Joseph Sam Amankwanor comes from Adeiso in the Eastern Region. He holds Institute of Motor Industry, London, which he obtained in 1980.

He is a Business Person and Self-Employed (Several Business Activities) before he became an MP. He is a Christian (Royal House Temple) married with five children.

He obtained 15,308 (53.7%) votes out of the 28,517 valid votes cast in the last elections and represents the National Democratic Congress and a member of the majority in parliament.

