Joseph Osei-Owusu born 22 January 1962,in Bekwai is a Ghanaian lawyer, and politician. He is the first deputy speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic and also the Member of Parliament for the Bekwai constituency in the Ghanaian Parliament.He had his basic education in Bekwai,his hometown.

He had his O-level secondary school education at Juaben Secondary School in Juaben in the Ashanti region and his A-level in Wenchi Secondary School.He then went on to have a Bachelor or Arts (BA) Classic and Law from the University of Ghana, a Barrister of Law (BL) from the Ghana Law School and an Executive Masters in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Joseph Osei-Owusu has worked as a lawyer for 29 years in Ghana after being called to the bar in 1990.He started his career in the chambers of Yaw Barimah & Co and later joined George Sarpong Legal Services where he later rose to become Assistant Head of Chambers.He later became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) a political appointment he got during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufour. He is also the First Deputy Speaker of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

