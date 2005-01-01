Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo born July 31, 1967 is a Ghanaian politician and was the Greater Accra Regional Minister of Ghana.Prior to this, he was the Volta Regional Minister. He is a member of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Afotey-Agbo was born on July 31, 1967, married (with five children). He hails from Katamanso-Nungua, a town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. He attended the Ghana Institute of Journalism and obtained his diploma degree in public relations.

He is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In 2012, he contested for the Kpone-Katamanso seat on the ticket of the NDC sixth parliament of the fourth republic and won.

He is the MD of JNL Afotey-Agbo Ventures, a Member of Parliament (January 2005–present) and farmer/agriculturist.

