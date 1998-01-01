Joseph Mensah born August 22 1957 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a diploma education and a B.A in social sciences from the University of Cape Coast,his masters from the University of Antwerp Belgium and a member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics Transport.

Joseph Mensah held the following positions at the Ghana Ports and Harbours; operations manager from 2013 to 2016,human resource manager from 2005 to 2016,training manager from 1998 to 2013 and an accounts supervisor from 2013 to 2016.

