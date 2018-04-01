Joseph Matthew is a UK based Ghanaian Afro gospel artist with a distinctive contemporary sound. A mixture of Ghanaian high-life, contemporary Afro beats and Rap. He is currently working on his hit debut album (Solid Rock).

Born into a Christian musical family Joseph quickly learnt to play various musical instruments from a tender age and sang in the church choir which was led and directed by his father. Joseph went on to play in the church band where he had the opportunity to develop his skills further and realised his vocal gifts.

In his early teenage years Joseph had developed into a unique rapper, singer song writer who gained the attention of many. As a result, He has performed and worked alongside many artist from different genres including hip hop, RnB, Afro beats, reggae and gospel due to the versatility of his style. Joseph caught the attention and was featured in a local Magazines in 2007 after a captivating performance at Stratford Rex London.

In 2009 Joseph felt a profound call on his life back into gospel music and the church and has since been a key member of his church choir. He is currently recording his long awaited gospel album (Solid Rock) featuring the hit single Hallelujah due to be released on 01/04/2018.

josephmatthew