Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda born 22 April 1956 in Navrongo, the capital of the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region of Ghana was a Member of Parliament in Ghana and also the Minister for Energy in the New Patriotic Party government under President John Kufuor. He is also a Financial Economist and a Management Consultant.

He had his secondary education at St. John's School, Sekondi and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in politics and economics from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, United States. He studied for a Master's degree in International Affairs, specializing in Finance and Banking at the Columbia University, New York. He went on to get a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university.

In 1989, he obtained a certificate in French and civilization from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France. Joseph Adda is a Financial Economist and a Management Consultant. He worked as an Executive officer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana in 1979. Between 1983 and 1984, he worked as a Research Analyst intern at the Third World Trade Institute, New York, USA. Over the next two years, he was an account Executive and Management trainee at the Equitable Financial Service,Inc. in New Jersey, USA. Mr. Adda has also worked at Essex County College, Newark, New Jersey, USA (1986 – 1988), Thomson McKinnon Securities Inc., New York (1989 – 1991) and with Deloitte and Touche Consulting, (West Africa), Accra (1991 – 1994). Since 1994, Joseph Adda has been the Director of Omni Consulting International (Ghana) Ltd.

Between 1996 and 2000, he worked in various capacities at the Ministry of Finance, Ghana. Adda first became a Member of Parliament in 2003. He won the by-election for the Navrongo Central constituency after the death of the incumbent, John Achuliwor. He retained his seat in the 2004 parliamentary election. He was appointed the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment by President John Kufuor in 2005. On 28 April 2006, he was moved in a cabinet reshuffle to the position of Minister for Energy.He was later replaced by Felix Owusu-Adjapong as Minister of Energy by President Kuffuor. Joe Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections in 2008. He however lost the seat in the 2012 elections to Mark Woyongo.

