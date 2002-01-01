Joseph Dindiok Kpemka born August 13 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.A from the University of Ghana as well as an L.L.B and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka was an English Tutor at the Ghana Education Service from 2002 to 2005,a District Chief Executive between 2008 to 2009 and became a lawyer and lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University from 2009 to 2016.

