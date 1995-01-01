Joseph Albert Quarm born May 7 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Manso-Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.He is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he obtained the following certificates ; an MPHIL in Biological Sciences,a P.H.D in Biological Sciences and a B.S.C. in Biological Sciences.

Joseph Albert Quarm worked as a tutor at Vicande School from 1996 to 1998 part time environmental officer at Central Gold African Ghana Limited between 2007 to 2007.He as also the C.E.O of Prof Quarm Publications from 1995 to 2016 and the C.E.O of Prof Quarm Hospital from 2012 to 2016.

