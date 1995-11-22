Ghana Famous People

Joseph Nii Adama Adamafio is a dedicated sports journalist with one of Ghana's most prominent online news portals, GhanaWeb and the host of 'Sports Check' on GhanaWeb TV.

Joseph's career has been marked by a passion for sports and a commitment to sharing captivating sports stories with his audience. He has a knack for capturing the essence of sporting events, personalities, and the world of athletics.

Education:

Joseph Adamafio’s educational path began at Cambridge Preparatory School, Korle-Gonno where he gained his foundational skills from 2001 to 2010.

Upon completion of his high school education at Presbyterian Senior High School, La., in 2013, Joseph Adamafio undertook a three-month short course at Media Today Institute in 2015.

Subsequently, he pursued his academic aspirations, gaining admission to the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now UniMac), where he earned a Diploma in Communication Studies in 2020 and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2023.

In July 2022, Joseph Adamafio was awarded a certificate in Digital Content Production and Promotion from the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.

Career:

Joseph's media journey commenced with The Multimedia Group in 2016, where he served as an intern. During his tenure, he contributed to the Joy Sports Desk, producing compelling sports content for Joy 99.7 FM, JoyNews, and myjoyonline.com.

His commitment to sports journalism led him to join GhanaWeb in 2017 as a sports journalist, a position he currently holds. Throughout his career, Joseph Adamafio has achieved extensive coverage of some of Ghana's most prestigious sporting events.

Sports Journalism Highlights:

Joseph Adamafio's exceptional sports journalism career is highlighted by his coverage of major sporting events. He embarked on his journey with the coverage of the 2017 West African Football Union Cup of Nations, which Ghana hosted in Cape Coast.

His passion for boxing captured widespread attention when he reported on the 2017 bout between Bukom Banku and Bastie Samir.

Joseph's dedication transcends geographical boundaries as he travelled extensively throughout Ghana to provide readers and viewers with captivating sports events.

A significant milestone in his career was covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, where the Black Stars earned a victory over Nigeria in Abuja led to qualification for the tournament.

His unique ability to connect with famous sports personalities has resulted in interviews with figures like Azumah Nelson, Ryan Bertrand, Joseph Agbeko, Opoku Nti, Oko Addy, Antoine Semenyo, Ransford Yeboah Kornigsdofer, and many others.

In 2023, Joseph Adamafio told the inspiring story of a West Ham fan who travelled from the UK to witness Mohammed Kudus in action for Ghana. His commitment to the profession extends beyond sports events to encompass his active participation in Ghana's 2020 General Elections and his role as the creative mind behind the viral video report at Chorkor during the COVID-19 outbreak.

After years of covering the African Cup of Nations [AFCON], Joseph Adamafio got the opportunity to attend his first tournament at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Multimedia Skills:

Joseph's versatility as a multimedia journalist is showcased through his proficiency in shooting and editing captivating videos.

He has a reputation for documenting the human side of sports personalities, narrating their stories and inspiring journeys.

His ability to tell compelling stories extends to writing, where he writes and produces sports-related inspirational content.

Beyond his journalism career, Joseph Adamafio operates an e-commerce shop as a sneakerhead.

