Joselyn Dumas born 31 August 1980 is a Ghanaian television host and actress. In 2014 she starred in a A Northern Affair, a role that earned her a Ghana Movie Award and an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Dumas was born in France and spent her early childhood in Accra, Ghana. She had her basic education at Morning Star School and proceeded to the Archbishop Porter Girls High School where she became the Entertainment Prefect.Joselyn furthered her studies in the United States where she studied to earn a Degree in Administrative Law.

Joselyn Dumas was a practicing paralegal until she relocated to Ghana to follow her dreams of becoming a Television personality. She made her debut on Television as the host of Charter House's Rhythmz, an entertainment show, which saw her interview many celebrities.She was head hunted by the defunct TV Network, ViaSat 1 to host their first own produced flagship Talk show, The One Show, which was aired from 2010 to 2014. She was the host for the TV talk show At Home with Joselyn Dumas which was aired across Africa and parts of Europe.

Her role in Perfect Picture, made a lasting impression on the director which led to subsequent key roles in other movies. Her big break came two years later in the Shirley Frimpong-Manso movie series Adams Apples.The role of "Jennifer Adams" in Adams Apples got her nominated for Best Actress in a lead role alongside Hollywood Actress Kimberly Elise at the 2011 Ghana Movie Awards.Ever since Joselyn Dumas came unto the acting scene in Ghana. She has played key roles in movies and series such as Love or Something Like That, A Sting in a Tale, Perfect Picture, A Northern Affair and Lekki Wives. She has starred alongside some of Africa's actors, including John Dumelo, Majid Michel of Ghana and OC Ukeje of Nigeria.

She co-produced Miss Malaika Ghana,one of the most prestigious beauty pageant in Ghana, from 2008 to 2010. She is also the founder and CEO of Virgo Sun Company Limited, a production entity which under her directorship, has already co-produced its first movie Love or Something Like that, endorsed by the UNAIDS. She hopes to produce as well as invest in more television programs or series like V Republic, an edgy television series produced by Sparrow Productions with Executive Production by VirgoSun.

Dumas featured as the bride in Lynxx hit song "Fine Lady" featuring Wizkid.

She is currently the Brand ambassador of Range Rover Evoque Ghana and Jobberman Ghana, a jobs advertisement company.

She believes in giving back to society, especially where children are concerned. Her passion for philanthropic work led to the establishment of The Joselyn Canfor-Dumas Foundation (JCDF) to help address the needs of vulnerable children from all backgrounds and regions of Ghana. The JCD foundation is currently undertaking a project with focus on Autism.

Filmography

Year Title Role

2009 Perfect Picture Cameo Role

2009 A Sting in a Tale Esi

2011 Adams Apples Jennifer Adams

2011 Bed of Roses Medical Doctor

2012 Peep Detective

2014 A Northern Affair Esaba 2014 Lekki Wives (season 2) Aisha

2014 Love or Something Like That Dr. Kwaaley Mettle

2014 V Republic Mansa

2015 Silver Rain Adjoa

2015 The Cartel Agent Naana

2017 Potato Potahto Lulu

Awards and recognitions

Year Award Category Result

2011 Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) Best Actress in a Leading Role Nominated

2012 Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) Best Entertainment Host of the Year Won

2013 Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP) Radio/TV Personality of the Year Female Entertainment Host of the Year Female Presenter of the Year Nominated

2013 4syte TV Hottest Ghanaian Celebrity Won

2013 Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) Best Supporting Actress Won

2013 City People Entertainment Awards Stellar Contribution to the Movie & Media Industry in Africa Tremendous Growth in the Movie Industry Won

2014 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Best Actress in a Leading Role Nominated

2014 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Best Actress in a Leading Role Nominated

2014 All Africa Media Networks Outstanding Personality in Creative Entrepreneurship Won

2014 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress in a Lead Role Won

2015 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Best Actress in a Drama Nominated

2015 GN Bank Awards Best Actress Won

2015 Blog Ghana Awards Best Instagram Page Won

2016 Golden Movie Awards Best Actress,TV Series Shampaign Won

2016 Ghana Make-Up Awards Most Glamorous Celebrity Won

2016 Shortlisted Among Africas Top 3 women in Entertainment Won

2018 IARA UK Best Actress Won

