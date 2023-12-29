Ghana Famous People

Johnson Numeri Mahama was born on 18th September 1978, to the late Abrahamani Johnson Mahama (father), and Victoria Ahiaklo (mother) at the Keta Hospital. He was the firstborn of his mother.

His birth happened at the time his mother visited Woe, Abutia for her Late father’s funeral, and for this reason, the mother and newborn baby had to stay in Abutia for 4 months. After 4 months, they returned to Tamale.

Two months after arriving in Tamale, his father passed away in March 1979 – and that was exactly 6 months after he was born.

He was affectionately called “Cudjoe” At the age of one and a half years, he battled with a severe illness, which eventually affected his hearing in the right ear after full recovery.

In 1979, Cudjoe and his mother moved to Accra with the help of some of his maternal uncles to start life. They were driven from Tamale to Accra by his Uncle Nelson Tetteh Agbanyo.

He, together with his cousin, Enyo Ahiaklo, was enrolled by his mom at De Youngster’s International School, Kokomlemle branch, where he started nursery education. He continued his studies at the New Town Elementary School near the Kotobabi Police Station.

In 1983, his mom remarried and took him along to her new matrimonial home at Maamobi, where they lived. In 1986, his junior brother, Wisdom Gbafa, was born. Johnson was the one who helped his mom in carrying and caring for baby Wisdom anytime their mom was away.

His aunt, Lilian, later requested to take him away to go and live with her. Despite the reservation of his mom on this request, she gave in to this difficult request just to make her sister happy.

The following day after this conversation, Aunty Lillian sent her daughter, Vero, to bring him to her place in Dzelukope. Interestingly, his stepfather and some maternal uncles were not happy about this decision by his mother.

Being unable to do anything about this situation, he was left to stay with his aunt at Dzelukope, where he had his basic education at the Anlo State School.

Growing up, Johnson was calm, respectful, obedient, and very helpful, as a result, everyone around loved him.

He had his secondary education at Secondary Technical School for the Deaf, Mampong Akwapem, from 1996-1999, upon recommendation by some hospital staff at Winneba to his aunty Lilian. He became the head of the school in his final year. He reunited with his mother at Maamobi during his secondary school days and was home with her during all his vacations.

This created the opportunity for him to bond with his junior brother, Wisdom. From the beginning, things were a little difficult between them but over time, they got along well.

After completing SHS, he stayed back at the secondary school campus to learn basic computer literacy skills for one year, which was financed by his mum. Upon returning home finally, he developed a relationship with the Late Mr. George Tagoe, an elder deaf person and deaf advocate, who helped and nurtured him in advocacy for persons with speaking and or hearing impairment.

Mr Tagoe became known by many as his “father” because he frequently visited his home, and had a good relationship with Johnson’s mother. This is how his advocacy and activism work for the deaf and other disability groups began. Cudjoe was a born leader and always exhibited it in many ways.

He started his hearing impairment advocacy journey as a volunteer for the Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) in 2003 through to 2005. He became the administrative secretary for the same organization from 2005-2007. He got promoted to the position of program officer for GNAD from 2008-2014.

Working with GNAD offered him the opportunity to travel throughout all the regions in Ghana. Also, he had the opportunity to travel to some African countries, including Togo, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, just to mention a few, and elsewhere in the world to India and Denmark.

Additionally, this job gave him the platform to be on prime-time TV, including TV3, and GTV, among others, discussing policy issues related to people living with hearing and speaking impairment.

From 2012 to 2014, he studied for a diploma in social work from the School of Social Work, where he graduated successfully.

He worked as a former social worker during his National Service and subsequently took on a full-time position with Echoing Hills Village Ghana.

From 2015 to 2018, he worked at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel as an inventory supervisor. He was working with VOBISS as a material and stock supervisor before his sudden departure. He has been working there since 2019. Johnson Numeri Mahama also served in the following positions:

In addition to his professional and activist life, he also became involved in politics, a rising star in the political landscape of Ghana. This, it is believed, earned him the position of Deputy National Coordinator of the Disability Desk at the NDC Head Quarters. He was serving faithfully in this position until his sudden demise.

In 2018, he officially started working with the NDC Disability Desk (formerly known as PWDs for NDC). On the 23rd of June 2020, he, together with his boss, Mr Frederick Asor, amongst others, was officially inaugurated into the NDC Disability National Coordinators.

In 2023, he became the Deputy National Coordinator of administration, a position he held until his sudden demise.

As part of his burning desire to integrate the deaf community into the wider community, he was independently engaged in training individuals and groups on sign language, to bridge the communication gap. In fact, he was the trainer of trainers on sign language at Perez Dome, ICGC, Church of Pentecost, and some sign language institutions in the country.

He was a dedicated Christian who worshipped with the Greenwich Presbyterian Church, Tema. To be precise, he was an active and passionate leader of the deaf church under the presbytery. The deaf church used to be independent and worshipped on the premises of the presbytery.

However, because of his quest to integrate the deaf community within the larger community, coupled with his passion for the growth and stability of the church, he played a major role that resulted in the co-option of the Deaf Church by the Presbyterian Church-Greenwich Meridian Congregation, which continues to be one of the major legacies he left for the deaf church and the community at large.

He is survived by two lovely children, namely Elikplim and Mawuli, and his mother, whom he affectionately called “Daavi”. He was a humble, dedicated, caring, goal-oriented, hardworking, and honest individual.

On the 29th of December, he spoke with his mom in the morning as they usually did and complained about having heart pains from the previous night. He proceeded to work like he always did while fighting his silent health battles. He collapsed at work in the afternoon and was rushed to the Nyaho Clinic in Accra.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His death was a sudden, unexpected one, especially when his mom was expecting his visit on the 30th of December to celebrate the New Year together.

Though we are grieving deeply, we take consolation in the Bible. It says in Philippians 1:21,, “For to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” You will forever be missed.

