John Peter Amewu is a Ghanaian politician and Minister of Energy in Ghana.

Amewu born in Wli Todzi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region. He obtained an MBA in Finance from University of Ghana, Legon and proceeded to obtain a Post Graduate Degree in International Energy Industry Management and a Master's degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from University of Dundee (UK)

In May, 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo named John Peter Amewu as part of nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet. The names of the 19 ministers were submitted to the Parliament of Ghana and announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Ocquaye.As a Cabinet minister, John Peter Amewu is part of the inner circle of the president and is to aid in key decision making activities in the country

www.ghanaweb.com