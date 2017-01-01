Joel Orleans or Radio Man in the multimedia industry is an entrepreneur, recording artist and radio presenter. He is the host of ‘The Dryve’, YFM Ghana’s flagship program and he is signed to The Black Star Line, A record label in New York owned by multi-platinum and number 1 billboard producer, Coptic.

Growing up in Toronto, where he had his elementary education, Joel moved back to Ghana to attend St Augustine’s College in Cape Coast with a distinction in General Science. He then studied Computer Science at Regent University, Accra and has a certificate in Broadcasting from Good News FM, Takoradi.

YFM’s late afternoon drive time host Joel Orleans believes in nurturing young individuals into limelight, Erskine Amo Whyte popularly known as Rev Erskine and 2017 Miss Universe Ghana winner Ruth Quarshie are products of his nurturing. He began a movement across 20 tertiary institutions nationwide named the Young Network of Entrepreneurs (YCE). In his multimedia career, he has interviewed lots of celebrities and industry players. He used to host a show on 4syte Tv.

Joel Orleans has got a lot of mentions on international and local media fronts such as American hip-pop radio station Hot 97, UK based media BBC’s official website.

He’s interviewed international Celebrities such as Fabolous(USA), T-pain (USA), Gramps Morgan (Jamaica), Red Cafe (USA), Haile Of Wstrn (UK), Davido (Nigeria) Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), AkA (SA), Khuli Chana (SA) and countless others.

Joel Orleans was appointed by the Ghana Society UK as ambassador to support children with cancer in Ghana in October 2017. He has worked and presented BBC World Service’s BBC Minute, a syndicated news programme which makes sense of the news in sixty seconds. He has also been advocating for the youth through discussions with high profiled diplomats such as the German, Dutch and French Ambassadors to Ghana.

As an entrepreneur, he is Co-founder of an IT based company Equinox Intercom Ltd (EIL). Their primary product eCampus is revolutionizing teaching and education on a global stage. eCampus has won several local and international awards. (www.ecampus.camp)

Joel is engaged to an awesome woman and has two adorable kids!

