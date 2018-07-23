Jean Adukwei Mensa is a Ghanaian lawyer and Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.Prior to assuming the role of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa spent an 18 year career at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) rising to the position of Executive Director and playing a pivotal role in strengthening Ghana’s democracy and promoting strong institutions.

Jean Mensa received her secondary education at the St. Mary's Senior High School. She studied at the University of Ghana, Faculty of Law and received her degree in 1993. She was called to the Bar in 1996. Jean Mensa also received an executive education from the Harvard Business School (2018).

Jean Adukwei Mensa was appointed as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana on 23 July 2018, after her predecessor was removed from office. For two decades, Mrs. Mensa has been a leader in policy research and advocacy.She has been involved in the development of policies such as the Presidential Transition Act of 2012, the Revised 1992 Constitution of Ghana (draft), the Political Parties Funding Bill, and the Revised Political Parties Bill. Her specialization has been developing and implementing policy alternatives that reflect international best practice but are also tailored to Ghana’s needs. This is her first ever significant public sector appointment.

Mrs. Mensa’s long record of promoting national unity and cohesion include facilitating the IEA’s Evening Encounter Series, Ghana’s Presidential and Vice-Presidential Debates, as well as Town Hall Meetings for parliamentary candidates. These events not only bolstered accountability and transparency of the political process but also allowed an interface between Candidates and their constituents.

Prior to working at the IEA, Mrs Mensa also worked at Amarkai Amarteifio Chambers (1995-1997) and BJ Da Rocha Chambers as a Junior Lawyer (1998).

Mensa has been ranked by the African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) as one of the Top 60 outstanding, inspiring and hardworking corporate women leaders in Ghana (2017). She has won several awards including the Excellent Leadership Award by the EXLA Group (2013) and the Young Professional Role Model in Governance Award presented by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition Initiative (2014).

www.ghanaweb.com