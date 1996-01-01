Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is the 2016 and 2020 presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). Ivor is a publisher and a lawyer; called to the Ghana Bar and the English Bar (Inner Temple). He uses a wheelchair as a result of a car accident sustained in 1997.

Ivor's parents are both professors from University of Ghana, Legon. He is a political activist who believes in enhancing the rights and opportunities for the youth, women and disadvantaged in society and is a firm believer in Social Justice, Self-Determination and Pan-Africanism. In 1996, he contested as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party but had to withdraw due to the Great Alliance at that time. Again in 2004, he contested as a parliamentary candidate for the CPP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of Greater Accra and garnered 4,964 votes for the party.

He was later elected as General Secretary in 2007 and again in 2011, being the only national officer to be re-elected for a second term. In January 2016, he contested for the Presidential nomination to represent CPP and won with a total vote of 1,288 votes, representing 64.2% of valid votes cast. His victory makes him the first physically challenged person to contest for a Presidential race in Ghana.