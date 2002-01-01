Barosky wormed his way into the hearts of most Ghanaians after the back-to-back release of Kofi Nti's 'Rakia' and Ofori Amponsah's 'Otoolege'. He was featured on both hit songs where he dropped his dancehall/raglife signature. Known in private life as Isaac Obeng Mensah, Barosky hails from Ashanti Bekwai and realized his music talent at the Golden Six College, a technical school at Laterbiokoshie where he was the Assistant Entertainment Prefect.

He later trained in sound engineering under Appietus from 2002 to 2004.He worked with him as an assistant engineer but took a break from that job to feature On Kofi Nti's maiden album, Rakia.

After a controversial argument with his former camp-mate Ofori Amponsah over monies owed him and also for the fact that he had been featuring on peopleâ€™s songs too much, Barosky quit the camp and went solo.

He released his 10-track album Okyerewaa Ba in 2007 and enjoyed related airplay. He has featured on the works of various artistes such as Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti and K. K. Fosu and also Sidney's Scent No. He is a single father of one boy.

