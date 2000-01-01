Isaac Kwame Asiamah born 24 December 1975 is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of Atwima Mponua constituency. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana.Since February 2017 he is the government's Minister of Youth and Sports.

He attended the University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography and Political Science, in 2000.He proceeded to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration for his master's degree in Governance and Leadership, graduating in 2008.

He was a Policy Analyst at the New Patriotic Party Headquarters in Accra and the National Youth Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

He contested and won the Atwima Mponua constituency elections on the ticket of the NPP in 2005. As of the time he won the seat, he was 29 years old, a feat which made him the youngest parliamentarian ever in Ghanaian political history.

Isaac Asiamah was on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture. He served on the committee during his first term as a parliamentarian rising to the position of vice chairman and later the chairman. He in his subsequent terms served on other committees including Public Accounts Committee, Finance Committee, Poverty Reduction Committee and Mines and Energy Committee.

Asiamah retained his seat in 2008 when he won the constituency election with 33,961 votes out of the 59,300 valid votes cast which was 57.27%. He had defeated Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah of the National Democratic Congress and Frank Tachie Mensah of the Convention Peoples' Party.

In January 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo nominated him for the position of Minister of Youth and Sports in Ghana. He was tasked with improving sporting disciplines and activities in the county by developing young athletes. The president encouraged him to put in place structures to streamline Ghanaian sports and use it as a platform to project Ghanaian athletes on the world stage.

