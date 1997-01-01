Isaac Adjei Mensah is a Ghanaian politician born March 26th 1963 and comes from Dompin No1 in the Western Region member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Wassa East Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a BA (HONS)in Sociology and Political Science In 1991 at the University of Ghana as well as an MPA in Public Policy and Administration in 1997 at the University of Tromso.He won the parliamentary seat by 57.17% of the votes cast.

www.ghanaweb.com