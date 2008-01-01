Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, born 24 August 1966 in Okyerekrom a Ghanaian politician is the Minister of Employment and Relations .He joined the New Patriotic Party and was a member of President J. A Kufour’s government as a District Chief Executive of the Sunyani District Assembly.

He later became the deputy regional minister for the Brong-Ahafo region and subsequently became the regional minister under the same Kuffour administration. He ran for Member of Parliament for the Sunyani West constituency and won in the 2008 parliamentary elections. His party, the NPP however lost the presidential election.

He was re-elected as MP in the same constituency in 2012 and 2016. He's therefore the current MP of the Sunyani West constituency. He served as the deputy minority chief whip from 2013-2017.

In May, 2017, the President named him as part of the nineteen ministers who would form his cabinet .

