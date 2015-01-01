Ahmed Ibrahim born May 6 1974 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Gushegu Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Ibrahim was born in Banda Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana. In 2015 he contested and won the NDC parliamentary primaries for Bantama constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana.He won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.

