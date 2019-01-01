Herman Chinery-Hesse born 1963 is a Ghanaian technology entrepreneur and the founder of SOFTtribe, the largest software company in Ghana.He is popularly known as the Bill Gates of Ghana. Chinery-Hesse also made the list of 15 Black STEM Innovators.In March 2019, he was introduced as the Commonwealth Chair for Business and Technology initiatives in Africa.

Herman Chinery-Hesse was born in Dublin in 1963 to Lebrecht James Nii Tettey Chinery-Hesse and Mary Chinery-Hesse. He was educated at the Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and the Texas State University. He was the recipient of Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Texas State Alumni Association and Texas State University-San Marcos and the Outstanding Ghanaian Professional.

www.ghanaweb.com