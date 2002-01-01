Haruna Iddrisu born 8 September 1970 in Tamale is the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations in Ghana He is also currently the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament.He attended the University of Ghana between 1993 and 1997 where he obtained the B.A Hons in Sociology He was active in student politics and was the President of the National Union of Ghana Students during his final year.Iddrisu is also a barrister and has been a member of the Ghana Bar Association since 2002.

Haruna Iddrisu is the Minority Leader of the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic in Ghana.Iddrisu has been the National Youth Organiser for the National Democratc Congress since 2002.He stood for parliament in the 2004 Parliamentary elections in the newly formed Tamale South constituency.

He retained his seat in the 2008 parliamentary elections.He has held various positions in government,including Minister for Communications under the Mills and Mahama governments as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014. He was appointed the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations by President Mahama in July 2014.

Ghanaweb