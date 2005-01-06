Hon Hanna Tetteh, a Legal Practitioner by profession, was born on 31st May, 1967 at Szged Hungary. Hon Hanna Tetteh is a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

Education

Hon Hanna Tetteh, who hails from Awutu Senya, attended Wesley Girls High School, Cape Coast from 1978 to 1985. She entered the University of Ghana in 1986 and obtained a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree in 1989. Between 1989 and 1992 she studied at the Ghana Law School, Accra and obtained a Barrister-at-Law (B.L) degree.

Work

Hon Hanna Tetteh worked as a Legal Officer with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) (1992-1993) and entered private legal practice with Ansa-Asare & Co. Hencil Chambers, Accra (1993-1994). She was a Legal Officer with the Commission on Human Rights & Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) (March – August, 1995).

She has held the following positions with Ghana Agro Food Company Ltd. Legal Adviser (1995-1997) Human Resource & Legal Services Manager (1998-1999), Deputy General Manager, Administration & Legal (January-December, 2000) and General Manager, Administration & Legal (2005-2009).

Other positions she has held are:

Member of Governing Council – Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) (2007-2008), Chairperson – Food, Beverage & Tobacco Manufacturing Sector – Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) (2007-2008)

Chairperson – Legal & Advocacy Committee – Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) (2006-2008)

Member – Advisory Board of the Institute of Social, Statistical and Economic Research (ISSER) University of Ghana, Legon (2007-2008)

Member of the Board of Directors – Awutu Emasa Rural Bank Ltd.

Member of the Rules Committee – (Junior Member) representing the Ghana Bar Association-Responsible for the drafting of the Rules of Procedure for the Supreme Court & Court of Appeal (1993-1995).

Politics

She was elected as Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya Constituency on the ticket of the NDC in December, 2000, a position she held until 6th January, 2005.

During that period, she served on the following Parliamentary Committees:

Ranking Member & Minority Spokesperson on Gender and Children

Ranking Member – Judiciary Committee

Member – Committee on Trade Industry & Tourism

Member – Committee on Defence & Interior

Member Deputy – Committee on Finance

Member – Committee on Subsidiary Legislation

Hon Hanna Tetteh was appointed Minister for Trade and Industry in February 2009 under H. E. President John Evans Atta Mills' Government.

