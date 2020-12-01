Hanna Serwaa Tetteh is Ghana‘s Minister for Foreign Affairs, a politician and lawyer by training.She is also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya West constituency and a staunch member of National Democratic Congress (NDC). Hanna Tetteh won the Awutu Senya constituency seat in the December 2000 parliamentary election and served for one term as the National Democratic

She was elected as a National Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress in 2005. In 2008, she was appointed the National Communications Director of the NDC, replacing John Dramani Mahama the previous holder of the position who had become the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC partnering John Evans Atta Mills - the party's Presidential Candidate for the 2008 election.

After President John Dramani Mahama took office following the untimely demise of President John Evans Atta Mills, he also appointed her as the Communications Director for his 2012 election campaign. She also decided to contest for a Parliamentary seat once again and contested the newly created Awutu-Senya West Constituency seat in the December 2012 elections.

Hanna Tetteh returned to parliament in 2013 after winning the Awutu Senya West constituency seat in in December 2012. She was nominated by President Mahama as Minister for Foreign Affairs and appointed as such in January 2013 after parliamentary approval. She became the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers in 2014. Hanna Tetteh was born on 31 May 1967 in Szeged, Hungary to a Ghanaian father and Hungarian mother. Her secondary education was at the Wesley Girls High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana from 1978 to 1985. Between 1986 and 1989, she studied Law at the University of Ghana where she obtained the Bachelor of Law (LL.B) degree. She then attended the Ghana Law School, becoming a Barrister-at-Law in 1992.

After two years of private legal practice, she joined the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice as a Legal Officer, but later that same year,she joined the Ghana Agro Food Company (GAFCO) as a Legal Adviser until she went into politics in 2000.After serving a term in Parliament, she re-joined GAFCO as General Manager Corporate, Administration and Legal where she worked until December 2008.

