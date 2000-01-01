Godfrey Tangu Bayon born March 3 1956 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Wa East Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He obtained a Cert A from Gbewah Training College. Godfrey Tangu Bayon was a teacher from 1977 to 2000 and then became a District Chief Executive from 2001 to 2005. He was appointed the Minister of Roads and Highways between 2007 and 2008 as well as a Member of Parliament from 2005 to 2012.

