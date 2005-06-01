Gloria Akuffo born 31 December 1954 is a Ghanaian lawyer from Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region and Shai Osudoku in the Greater Accra Region. She is a former Deputy Attorney General and currently the Attorney general for Ghana. She is Head of Litigation at Blay and Associates.

Gloria Akuffo graduated in 1979 from the University of Ghana with a B.A. (Hons) in Law and Political Science. She became a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Ghana, enrolling at the Ghana Bar Association in 1982. She was a founding partner in a private legal firm, Owusu-Yeboa, Akuffo & Associates, in Accra.

From 2001 to 2005 Akuffo was Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Attorney General, the first woman to hold these positions. In 2005-06 she was Deputy Minister of the Accra Region. Appointed Minister of Aviation in 2008, she was the Lead Counsel on the 2013 Election Petition case before the Supreme Court.

Gloria was a key member of the legal team of New Patriotic Party during the 2012 election petition.

