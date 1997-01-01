Gifty Twum Ampofo born June 11, 1967 in Kukurantumi, is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party. She is currently the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Gifty Twum Ampofo is the deputy minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in Ghana.

She graduated from University of Cape Coast with a BSc. in Biology in 1997. She also obtained a B.SC. Hons Degree from the University of Ghana as well as obtaining an MBA in Strategic Management. In 2015, she contested and won the NPP parliamentary seat for the Abuakwa North Constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana. She won this parliamentary seat during the 2016 general elections. Two other candidates namely Victor Emmanuel Smith of the National Democratic Congress and Patrick Adjei Danquah, an Independent candidate also contested in the general elections held in 2016. Gifty Twum Ampofo won the election by obtaining 17,838 votes out of the 30,281 cast, representing 59.23 percent of total valid votes.

