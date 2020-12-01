Born on July 12, 1970 Gifty Klenam is comes from Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

She holds Certificate in Administration Management, GIMPA,which she obtained in 2008.

She is an Industrialist, Farmer and CEO, Sunharvest Company Limited, Pokuase before she became an MP.

She is a Christian (Salvation Gate Chapel) and married with two children.

She obtained 21,912 (60.3%) votes out of the 36,337 valid votes cast in the last elections. She represents the Lower West Akim constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic party, and a member of the minority in parliament.

www.parliament.gh