GhanaWeb is a website covering news and opinions in politics, business, entertainment, and general information about Ghana, launched by GhanaWeb B.V. a privately owned Dutch company in 1999.

It publishes news, opinions on trending issues in politics and entertainment. According to Alexa Top Sites rankings by country, it ranks third in Ghana.

In July 2020, GhanaWeb partnered the Africa Consumer Panel to launch the Ghana Election Polls conducted monthly to enable citizens express their opinions and projections in the 2020 Elections.

In February 2020, GhanaWeb was the only Ghanaian media company to receive funding from Google (Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation) to enable the media company thrive in a digital era and expand its projects.

Owner: AfricaWeb Holding

Date launched: January 1, 1999

Awards: City People Entertainment Award for Showbiz Blogger/Online Writer of the Year (Ghana)

