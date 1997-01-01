He was born in Accra in 1938 and had his early childhood education from Accra through Koforidua, Sekondi to Kumasi as result of transfers of his parent, who worked in the civil service.

Married to Dr Maria Hagan, the Director of the National Eye Care Programme with three children, Prof. Hagan believes in strong and healthy family life.

He attended St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Accra for his ordinary level certificate and continued to the St Augustine's at Cape Coast for the Advanced level. Prof. Hagan holds B.A. (Hons) in Philosophy and M.A. in African Studies from University of Ghana and Doctor of Philosophy in Social Anthropology from the Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Since 1962 the CPP flag bearer has worked in various capacities including the Welfare Officer Scholarship Secretariat from 1962 to 1964, Lecturer and Research Fellow University of Ghana 1968, Senior Lecturer 1978, Associate Professor 1994 and Director of African Studies 1997/98 academic year.

He has also served on a number of University Committees including the Academic Board, Task Force on Student Feeding, Committee on the Disabled and the Dean of Students.

The CPP presidential nominee has rich experience in public service as a member of Board of Directors, State Construction Corporation, Chairman Academic Committee of National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), member Board of Governors of Aquinas and Augustine Secondary Schools.

He is also a member of the Justice and Peace Committee of the Catholic Church of Ghana. He was a representative of Ghana at UNESCO conference on Human Rights, member of the Ghana National anti-Apartheid Committee, member Board of Directors of National Theatre and Advisor to the National Catholic Secretariat and the Christian Council on Education Reforms.

Politically Prof. Hagan has played significant role as a Nkrumaist through his membership of the Legon branch of the CPP, the National Alliance of Liberals and Standing Committee member of the Action Congress Party.

He was a member of the Technical Committee on Nkrumaist Unity Talks, Standing Committee member of the Peoples' Convention Party (PCP) and member of the Research Committee of the PCP.

Prof Hagan was also a member of the PCP Team for Unity Talks with NCP and PNC and Presidential aspirant of the National Independence Party in 1992.

