George Andah born 27 April 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana and the Deputy Minister for Communications.He is a member of the New Patriotic Party,the Deputy Minister for communications in Ghana and a founding member of Occupy Ghana a political pressure group.He attended Achimota school and proceeded to obtain a degree in Biochemistry from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and has an MBA in Marketing from the University of Ghana .

He was the Marketing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited and then became the Chief Marketing Officer for Scancom Limited , a member of the MTN Group and also became Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel Nigeria, a member of the Bharti Group to Chief Operating Officer (Country Manager) of Glo Mobile Ghana to the Regional Director, Marketing Promotions, Globacom (Nigeria, Ghana and Benin).

George Andah then went on to establish his own company called, RUDDER Solutions, a Ghanaian based market-development management consultancy service that provides a comprehensive set of integrated professional services for business / market development, corporate / brand communication, reputation management, direct sales, channel development and leadership coaching.

