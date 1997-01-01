Hon. Fritz Baffour was born on the 11th of March, 1952 to a renowned Ghanaian scientist and engineer and a midwife mother at Korle Gonno, in Accra.

Education

He started his secondary education at the Prempeh College, Kumasi from 1963-1964 and later proceeded to the Technology Secondary School also in Kumasi where he obtained his “O LEVELS” from 1964-1968.

Hon. Baffour went to the City of Bath College, Avon in the United Kingdom (UK) where he did his “A LEVELS” from 1972-1974. He pursued further education at the Bristol Polytechnic also in UK from 1974-1976.

Between 2007 and 2012, Hon. Fritz Baffour undertook Masters Degree Programme in Communication Studies at the Leicester University, UK while a Communication Consultant with the Tropical Vision Storm Company Limited here in Accra. His political genius was easily recognized when he contested and won the Ablekuma South seat on the National Democratic Congress NDC ticket to become a Member of Parliament (MP) for that constituency in 2009.

Work History

Hon. Fritz Baffour is a versatile communicator par excellent. As a journalist, his expertise in the advertising industry in Ghana speaks for itself. He has worked as a Producer /Director for Ghana Television, Liberian Television, Nigerian Television, Tyne Tees TV UK, Diverse Production in UK and Back to Back Productions USA among others. He is more or less an international communications specialist.

Hon Baffour was a media consultant to former President Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings and the National Democratic Congress party from 1991 to date.

In the field of entertainment, Hon. Baffour has established himself as one of the outstanding entertainers in the area of modern comedy. This has endeared him to the West African sub-region audience and beyond. His sense of humor is heartwarming to say the least. He has a unique fashion of cracking witty jokes that would make any stone-hearted king to laugh until tears stream from his dreams.

Despite his natural sense of humor, Hon. Fritz Baffour is a serious minded person and his management acumen coupled with his leadership talent has prompted several corporate bodies both domestic and external to appoint him to serve on their boards or governing councils.

For example, among others, he has served as Chairman of the National Museums and Monument Board; Member of Board of Directors of the National Theatre of Ghana; Board Member, Ghana Nuclear Research Institute; Board Member, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; Ag Managing Director Ghana Tourist Development Company; and Consultant/Director Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria just to mention a few.

Hon. Fritz Baffour has also received several awards and citations over the years and continues to do so. For instance, the Ghana Armed Forces granted him an award for his distinguished service and contribution to bridging the gap between the Forces and the general public in 1997. He won the Tourism Marketing Campaign Award for the year 1997 from the Ghana Tourist Board. He was also a proud recipient of an enviable Award from the Management of Nite Shift, Lagos, Nigeria in 2006 for his contribution to Entertainment & Comedy in Nigeria.

Politics

The highest point of Hon. Fritz Baffour’s political career emerged in February 2012 when H.E. President John Evans Atta Mills appointed him as Minister for Information in February 2012 to serve in the National Democratic Congress Government to assist and promote the President in his Better Ghana Agenda. He is married with four children.

Hon. Baffour is currently a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communication as well as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Judiciary.

ghana.gov