Akosua Frema Osei Opare born 1948 is a female Ghanaian politician the current and First female Chief of Staff of Ghana. Frema had her bachelor's degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana. She proceeded to University of Guelph for a Masters in Food Science.

Frema is married with four children.

Frema lectured at the University of Ghana as a lecturer at the Department of Home Science from 1976-1982. She eventually became the Head of Department. She has also worked with the United Nations in the Women In Fisheries project in various capacities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Congo and Namibia.Frema in 2005 - 2008 worked under the government of President John Agyekum Kufuor as the Deputy Minister for Manpower, Youth and Employment.She also once served a two term office as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

