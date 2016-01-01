Francisca Oteng-Mensah born is a member of parliament of the New Patriotic Party for the Kwabre East Constituency and was known as the youngest parliamentarian of the fourth republic of Ghana at the time of her election in 2006. Francisca was born at Aboaso Hospital at Mamponteng, Ashanti Region on 14 February 1993.

She is a daughter of Mrs. Joyce Oteng and Dr Oteng Gyasi a doctor and a businessman who is the C.E.O of the Angel Group of Companies. She attended the Mamponteng Roman Catholic School,then to Revival Preparatory School at Breman and finally to Supreme Saviour International where she completed her Primary Six.She completed her Junior High education at Angel Educational Complex.She then continued to St. Roses Senior High School to complete her Senior High Education. She also attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST where she read law. Francisca was a second year Law student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at the time she contested the elections in 2016.

Before her appointment as a member of parliament,she was employed as a Secretary at the Angel Group of Companies in Kumasi.In December 2017,she was appointed as the chairperson of the National Youth Authority.she won her parliamentary seat for the Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, after the 2016 Ghanaian general elections. She is currently the youngest person to be in parliament at the age of 23.

