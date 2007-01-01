Francis Manu-Adabor born September 24 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ahafo Ano South East in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He has a B.A HONS from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Post Graduate Diploma from Obafemi Awolowo University,MSC University College, London; Licenced Surveyor, Member of the Federation of International Surveyors ,Member of the International Society of Photography and Remote Sensoring, and a Fellow of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors.

Francis Manu Adabor was the Ashanti Regional Head, Principal,from 1998 to 2007 at the Survey Department of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Technical Manager, Mapping at the Ghana Cocoa Board from 2007 to 2012.

